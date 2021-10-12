11 hours ago
Nantwich residents to stage “walk the walk” zero carbon ramble

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges October 12, 2021
lecture - river-weaver-in-nantwich

Nantwich residents are adding their voices to calls for politicians to “Walk the Walk” and protect future generations.

Sustainable Nantwich has organised a walk at 10am on Saturday October 30 to bring people together – on the eve of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

The gentle ramble will be along the River Weaver through Nantwich, from Reaseheath to the Coed Wen community woodland.

It aims to give people a chance to get together “for the planet” and learn about some of the town’s community environmental schemes.

The event kicks off at Reaseheath – meet at the Library.

Sustainable Nantwich campaigner Jeremy Herbert said now is a critical point in human history.

“World leaders have been burying their heads in the sand but they can’t ignore the climate emergency any longer,” he added.

“Boris Johnson last week told world leaders to ‘grow up’ and ‘listen to the scientists’.

“We are calling on him and his colleagues around the world to walk the walk. That’s what we are dong!

“The real power to change things lays in the hands of Governments.

“They make the laws. We need international action and there’s no time to lose.”

The community group has spearheaded an initiative to support Cheshire businesses in going zero carbon.

Working with Reaseheath College the new Cheshire Zero Carbon network kicks off with a virtual conference on Wednesday October 27.

Top level business leaders are on board. International environmental expert Jonathon Porritt CBE is the keynote speaker.

The event is free and open to all. For more information and to book your place go to:
https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/net-zero-carbon-conference/

