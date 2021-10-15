REVIEW: Tom Seals returns to Crewe Lyceum Theatre

Dropped off at the front door and met by a New Orleans style big band, Tom Seals arrived in style for his homecoming show, part of The 45’s Tour at The Lyceum last night, writes Claire Faulkner.

During the show, Tom thanked the audience for their continued support and said it was a dream come true to play in such a beautiful venue.

It was wonderful to hear live music again, and Tom with support from his incredible band didn’t disappoint the audience.

Their energy and enthusiasm for performing was clear and each song was met with cheers and applause.

I found the show fun and uplifting, and could have listened to the music all night.

All of the songs sounded great, but my particular favourites were Hey Laura, Love You Just a Little More and Kissing Between The 45’s.

Throughout the show, Tom chatted to the audience, sharing stories about his love of music and how making a pilot TV show in his mum’s back garden in Wistaston over lockdown got picked up by national TV.

The atmosphere in The Lyceum felt energised and it was clear that everyone enjoyed the show.

The standing ovation was well deserved, congratulations Tom on a fantastic homecoming show.

For more details on Crewe Lyceum shows, visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk