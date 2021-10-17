7 hours ago
Nantwich solicitors support St Luke’s ‘Make a Will Week’

Hibberts LLP - make a will week

Two Nantwich solicitors Hibberts and Poole Alcock are backing St Luke’s Hospice “Make a Will Week” campaign.

The annual event gives people a chance to make sure their Will is up-to-date and according to their wishes.

From October 18-22, participating solicitors will offer their time and expertise for free.

This means the usual fee you would pay to have your Will done comes direct to the hospice.

Andy Bailey, Corporate Partnerships Manager at St Luke’s, said: “We really appreciate the support from our wonderful partner solicitors, to give their time and expertise for free is a great act of generosity.

“Make a Will Week has established itself as part of the St Luke’s calendar and is now one of our most popular annual initiatives.”

Other participating solicitors are Butcher and Barlow in Northwich and Sandbach, and Mosshaselhurst in Northwich and Winsford.

Verity McKay, Solicitor from Poole Alcock, said: “We’re always pleased to take part in the St Luke’s Will campaign.

“St Luke’s is a charity that we have supported for a number of years and is very close to our hearts.

“St Luke’s have looked after a number of our clients and their family members and do such amazing work that we are thrilled to be able to support wherever we can.”

All ‘Make a Will Week’ donations come straight to St Luke’s, with the suggested donation for a Will being £150.

To book an appointment please contact the participating Solicitors directly and mention St Luke’s ‘Make a Will Week’ to make sure you are given the correct slot.

For more information visit www.slhospice.co.uk/will-week/

