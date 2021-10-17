Nantwich Town suffer away day defeat at Ashton

Ashton came from a goal down to win 2-1 against Nantwich Town at Hurst Cross, writes Liam Price.
Nantwich came into the game looking to get back to winning ways after the home draw with Warrington.
And Dave Cooke certainly put out a side with that in mind, he wanted to get at Ashton straight from the kick off, and he can be pleased with how his team reacted.
A wonderful cross and Heath managed to get his head to it to power it into the back of the net to get the visitors ahead in just the fourth minute of the game.
From there it became a war of attrition, with both sets of midfielders looking to be the dominant side, and chances were scarce, but Nantwich still had that early goal to hold onto.
Tom Bentham for Ashton was looking lively and on more than one occasion caused panic in the away box.
Then in the 27th minute came a huge turning point as a shot was fired in, and the referee awarded a penalty to Ashton United, for a handball against Ben Harrison.
It looked harsh, but up stepped Bentham to slot it past Cameron Terry in the Dabbers goal to equalise for the home side.
That goal seemed to galvanise the home side, and to do the opposite for the away fans that had come to the game to show their support, as Ashton piled on the pressure, and had more than a few shots that Terry had to be alert to save, but thankfully he was, and the score remained 1-1 at half time.
Before kick off in the second half, Luke Walsh came on for Tommy Montefiori for Nantwich to try and change the momentum that had swung to the home side.
However, not much changed, and Nantwich were on the back foot and looking to soak up the pressure and break using the guile of Cooke and the skills of Cockerline.
It looked like the game was heading for a draw, until late on in the 84th minute when Ashton were awarded another penalty.
This time with Bentham taken off, the duties were left to his replacement Ionut-Casian Anghel to take the decisive penalty, and he did just as well as the player he replaced, to put Ashton in the lead, 2-1.
Despite some late changes, which saw Mwasile come on for Harrison, to try to take the game to the home side, Ashton held on the for the vital three points.
