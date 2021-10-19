Crewe & Nantwich Snr Academy run riot at Preston Grasshoppers

Crewe & Nantwich Senior Academy made it seven wins in seven with a thumping 48-0 victory away at Preston Grasshoppers.

With the game being played on the RFU-funded AGP (plastic) playing surface, it took the Crewe players some time to adapt.

Handling proved difficult with the rain making the ball especially greasy.

Crewe’s usual game plan did keep Preston inside their own half and under pressure and all looked promising as Harry Leech raced down the wing following really slick handling by Jacob and Ben Applin.

Crewe spent the rest of the half throwing wave after wave of attack at the Preston defence, but for the final pass to not go to hand, or conceding a penalty at a pivotal point.

Eventually, Alfie Johnson powered his way over the line, after strong work from the forwards, Logan Lynch added the extras, to make it 12-0 at half time.

Crewe looked the far fitter team in the second half, and the larger Preston forwards started to struggle to cover the ground in defence.

They also seemed to start to concede penalties on a regular basis, giving Logan Lynch an early chance to add to the score 15 – 0.

Logan scored the next try, following a chip over the top from Tom Ryle, he missed the conversion taking the score to 20 – 0.

Crewe were now in full control, and seemingly scoring points every time they made it into Preston’s 22.

Jacob scored after the forwards secured good scrum ball, a simple backs move sent him under the posts untouched, extras added.

The substitutes were now making serious impacts with Charlie Grinnell, Bill Putt and Bob Clews all having excellent games.

Alfie got on the score sheet for a second time, now playing at number 8 rather than his starting position on the wing due to an unfortunate injury to Adam Deegan.

Not to be outdone, Jacob scored his second shortly after having a definite try disallowed as the official was unsighted, as he again powered over from a simple move in the backs. Logan again added the two point extras.

The final try of the afternoon was a solo effort from Jarrad showing us his pace and power to evade several defenders to score from outside the 22, the two point conversion was again successful.

Ted Mottram, who was very unlucky to miss out on the match day 23, was called up to the bench due to an injury.

And 20 minutes before kick off, he was asked to start the game, as an U17 playing for the 18s he did incredibly well.