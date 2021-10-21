“Celebrating Creativity” exhibition of pupil artwork at Nantwich Museum

The artistic talents of local school children will be displayed in a forthcoming exhibition, “Celebrating Creativity” at Nantwich Museum.

The exhibition will run from Tuesday October 26 until Saturday October 30.

The exhibition celebrates the creativity of young people who attend the Nantwich Education Partnership of primary and high schools.

The Nantwich Education Partnership describes itself as a ‘family’, having worked collectively over many years to improve the learning experience for children in the area.

Admission to the Museum is free, and it is open 10.30 am – 4.30 pm Tuesday -Saturday.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.