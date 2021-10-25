Public invited to Mid Cheshire Hospitals annual trust meeting

Members of the public are invited to find out more about local NHS services as part of an open meeting of Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The Trust, which runs Leighton Hospital in Crewe, will be holding its Annual Members’ Meeting on Thursday November 4.

This year, the meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Team starting at 1.30pm.

Members of the Trust, along with the general public, are invited to join the Board of Directors and Council of Governors to find out the latest about the Trust, its sites and its achievements during 2020/21.

The Annual Members’ Meeting will also feature presentations from staff in relation to infection, prevention and control in Covid and the restoration of services following the pandemic.

The meeting provides an opportunity for local people to engage with their local hospitals, ask any questions they have and learn more about the service improvements that have taken place over the last year.

The Trust is asking that those wishing to attend the event register their interest in advance by emailing [email protected]