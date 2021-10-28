Author full steam ahead with crime book launch in Nantwich

A Reverend has launched his latest crime story book at an event at Nantwich Bookshop, writes Jonathan White.

Rev. Malcolm G Lorimer’s “Murder on the Ribblehead Viaduct” is part crime and part autobiographical.

The Yorkshire-born churchman, who completed 40 years in the Methodist Ministry including in Nantwich, has previously written and published books on Lancashire cricket and two other crime novels.

He said this third crime story also partly reflects his love affair with the railways.

He stated that the story is the second with the man and wife detective team of Rev Rory and Heather Coverdale, who in this story are helped by Heather’s uncle Toby.

He hopes the story is a suitable tribute to one of the most beautiful man-made structures in the land which enhances the beautiful scenery.

Profits from the book will be divided between The Friends of the Settle & Carlisle Railway and Poole Quiet Garden in Nantwich.

Rev Lorimer said: “I am not sure when I first fell in love with the Settle and Carlisle line, maybe it was when I was 12, standing in the schoolyard at The Keighley Secondary Technical School watching the Thames Clyde Express speed past.

“I remember thinking that in a few hours it would be roaring over the Ribblehead Viaduct and plunging into the inky darkness of the Blea Moor Tunnel.

“Over the following years I spent many hours travelling the line and walking around Ingleborough and Whernside.

“The crime story is set against the background of the railway and I have had help from many people in the Friends of the Settle-Carlisle Line for advice and anecdotes.

“I hope the book is a tribute to the line and helps publicise it.”

Steve Lawson, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “It was with great pleasure that we hosted Malcolm’s sell out book event. Like all our local authors he is a real supporter of our Bookshop.

“His talk was funny and entertaining. We look forward to hosting his next event.”

For further information on Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge visit them at 46 High Street or contact 01270 611665, email [email protected], visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NantwichBookshop