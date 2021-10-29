12 hours ago
Roving Canal Traders to stage Christmas floating market in Nantwich

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews October 29, 2021
roving traders - floating market

Canal boat traders will be gathering in Nantwich in November and December to stage a Christmas floating market.

Members of the Roving Canal Traders Association (RCTA) will run the market on the embankment of the Shropshire Union Canal Canal in Nantwich.

It will start at 10am on Saturday November 27 and run until 4pm on Sunday December 5.

Spokeswoman Julie Tonkin said: “There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy for Christmas!”

RCTA is a non-profit organisation run to help support and promote existing and potential Canal and River Trust (CRT) registered Roving Traders on waterways.

It held its first ever floating market in Birmingham in 2013.

In 2014, there were eight such markets at various venues and by October 2016 a new Steering Committee, made up from elected members and volunteers, was set up.

By the end of 2017, there had been 14 RCTA Floating Markets during the year.

With over 130 current members, the RCTA has grown into a successful organisation.

For more details visit https://www.rcta.org.uk

