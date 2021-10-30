READER’S LETTER: Mystery lady helped us when lost in Wrenbury

Dear Editor

We recently had a three day break in your part of the country.

Alas on Thursday 28th October we got hopelessly lost in the Wrenbury/Marbury area.

It was raining, getting dark, we had no satnav and had been driving round narrow country lanes for nearly an hour, not helped by a road closure and diversion signs.

Then we saw a young lady out walking her dog and stopped to ask for directions.

She knew where we were trying to get to and insisted on taking her dog home, then got in her car and drove to our destination with us following behind.

It was a filthy night and we were miles away.

We were so thankful for such a kind act from a total stranger (or was it an angel?).

We never even got her name. I hope you will print this letter in the hope she reads it and knows how grateful we were.

Yours Sincerely

Greta Wharton

(pic by Colin Pyle creative commons licence)