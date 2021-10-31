Thousands enjoy spooktacular event at Nantwich Showground

Thousands of people packed in to Nantwich Showground to witness the “Alpha Omega Halloween Spooktacular”, writes Jonathan White.

The event last night (October 30) returned after being cancelled last year because of the Covid pandemic.

Shuttle buses carried passengers from the designated Nantwich Park & Ride car parks to and from the venue.

The gates opened at 5pm with ‘Baldini Bone-jangles’ and ‘Eve’ greeting people as they arrived.

A stage area hosted a Punch & Judy show, Freak-show performances, adult fancy-dress competition and a children’s fancy dress competition sponsored by Snugburys ice cream.

Fancy-dress included ghost girl, Dracula, Mrs Dracula, scary clown, pirate, pumpkin girl, witches and characters from Netflix’s horror fiction series Squid Game.

There were also numerous refreshment trucks, a giant funfair with rides including dodgem cars, waltzer, mini wheel, mini rollercoaster, sizzler, ghost train, and a new immersive Melody Corporation ‘Scaremaze’ with live actors.

Around 6,000 people were treated to a spectacular 15-minute firework pyro-musical display involving 2,500 fireworks, which could be seen and heard for miles around.

The spooktacular fireworks were supplied and choreographed by Crewe-based quality firework retailer Blitz Fireworks.

The spooktacular event sponsors were Alpha Omega Securities, Mitten Clarke (chartered accountants), Snugburys, Melody Corporation, Enviro Skip Hire, Cheshire Lamont, James Du Pavey, Nantwich Agricultural Society, Jays Computer Services, Blitz Balloons and Fancy Dress, Willow Video Productions, Acer Plant & Grab Hire, and Holdcroft Honda Cobridge.

Local firework displays coming up over the next few days include:

Thursday 4th November – Wrenbury’s ‘Charity Fireworks Display & Bonfire’ at The Cotton Arms, Wrenbury CW5 8HG.

Food, drinks, BBQ, treats & toys available to purchase. Guy Fawkes competition. Gates open 5pm, Guy Fawkes competition judging at 5pm, bonfire lit at 5:30pm, fireworks at 6:30pm. Admission prices: adults = £5, children under 14 = free.

Friday 5th November – Crewe Lions Club ‘Charity Fireworks Display’ at Queens Park, Crewe CW2 7SE. Gates open at 5pm, fireworks start at 7:30pm. Fun fair, sparklers, food and stalls. Parking available at Queens Park Drive car park (Tipkinder), with additional space on Coppenhall Lane/West Street (Simply Gym Crewe – George V Playing Fields). Boots are recommended. Bring a torch! Admission price: £5 all tickets (under 5’s = free). No advance tickets, cash only, no personal fireworks permitted.

Friday 5th November – The Bickerton Poacher & Nantwich Lions Club ‘Bonfire Night’ at The Bickerton Poacher, Bulkeley SY14 8BE. Bonfire lit at 6pm, followed by the fireworks. Bonfire and fireworks. BBQ, raffle and live music from The Tone Junkies. Admission prices: £6 per person (under 12s free).

Friday 5th November – The Friends of Willaston School Association ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ at Willaston Primary Academy, Derwent Close, Willaston CW5 6QQ. [email protected]. Fireworks, fairground ride, disco, hot food and bar. Tickets up to 3rd November: family ticket (2 adults and 2 children under 11) = £12, adults = £4.50, children = £2, under 2’s = free. Tickets on the night: £18 (family), adults = £8, children = £5.

Saturday 6th November – ‘Betley Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular’ at Betley Court Farm CW3 9BH on the A531. Free parking. Gates open 4pm, bonfire lit at 6pm, fireworks start at 8pm. Admission prices online in advance: Under 16s £5, Adults £10. Admission prices on gate: Under 16’s = £7, Adults = £13. Children under 3 = free.

Sunday 7th November – Willaston White Star Football Club ‘Bonfire & Firework Display’ at Willaston White Star Football Club, Tricketts Lane, Willaston (behind The Lamb). Bonfire lit at 5:30pm, Firework Display at 6pm. Admission prices (pay on the gate).