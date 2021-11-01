Reaseheath College student in BBC Countryfile Champion finals

Inspirational Reaseheath College student Morgan Tudor will be flying the flag for young farmers at the finals of the prestigious BBC Food and Farming Awards in November.

The 19-year-old, who completed his diploma in Agriculture in Nantwich this summer, is one of three national finalists in the Countryfile ‘Young Countryside Champion’ category.

The award is presented annually and celebrates young people who are making a positive impact in the countryside.

Morgan was filmed on farm earlier this month, with Countryfile presenter Adam Henson describing him as a very impressive and truly inspirational young person with great drive, passion and determination.

Morgan took over the family farm in Llanerfyl, Montgomeryshire, 18 months ago after his father Richard died in a tractor accident.

Despite his youth he has continued the farm’s transition from beef to dairy and also completed his Reaseheath qualification.

He was nominated for the Countryfile award by people within his community who were impressed with his resilience and determination to carry on the legacy left by his father, a highly respected award winning and progressive farmer.

The farm was formerly a beef and sheep enterprise but Richard had decided to change to dairy after travelling and researching the best use of his land as a Nuffield and Hybu Cig Cymru scholar.

Morgan became a Reaseheath student because of the college’s excellence in dairy training and was part way through his middle year work placement at a dairy farm when the accident happened.

He said: “We were new to dairying and had just started milking our own herd when I took over.

“My lecturers were amazing, very supportive and understanding and always there with advice whenever I needed it.

“They also supported me through my college work.

“As for being a Countryfile award finalist, it’s a huge honour.

“I think it’s incredible that the people who put me forward have noticed and appreciated what I’m doing.

“My main aim is to continue maintaining my father’s standards and to make him proud.”

Morgan invited his Reaseheath peers to tour his farm as soon as Covid restrictions allowed – an opportunity which was very much appreciated.

Course Manager Beth Wilde said: “This was an incredible day hosted entirely by Morgan.

“He was inspirational, honest and humbling.

“We’re delighted that Morgan’s work ethic and commitment has been recognised at such a high level and we wish him luck in the finals.

“He has been a great student and was a pleasure to teach.

“He has achieved so much by successfully taking on this challenge at such a young age and I was very proud to award him his final grade.”