Nantwich Town game at home to Gainsborough postponed

Nantwich Town’s home game against Gainsborough Trinity tonight (November 2) has been postponed due to floodlight failure.
The failure has occurred at the far side of the Optimum Pay Stadium off Waterlode.
The club say it has been caused by water leaking through the seals into the floodlights.
A spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of the electrical engineers the work couldn’t be completed in time for this evening’s game to go ahead.
“After consultation with the league and our visitors Gainsborough, the only conclusion was to sadly postpone the game and this will be rescheduled as soon as is possible.
“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause to supporters and our visitors from Gainsborough and we look forward to safely welcoming everyone back to the Optimum Pay Stadium for our next home game.”
Meanwhile, Nantwich Town manager Dave Cooke and his son Sean have been honoured after reaching 300 games in charge of and playing for The Dabbers (pictured).
“It’s a proud moment for me because Nantwich is my football club,” he said.
“To be manager for 300 games, I’m really proud. I wouldn’t want it to be with any other club.”
Dave and midfielder son Sean received an award from the NTISA to congratulate them on reaching 300 games with the Dabbers.
Dave managed Nantwich for the 300th time in an away fixture against Ashton United last month.
He took charge of the Dabbers 37 years ago when he was still part of the Nantwich playing squad where he commanded the midfield.
His first game in charge was against Fleetwood Town on April 14 1984.
Dave’s second stint as manager was in the summer of 2000 and he began his third spell in charge in May 2017.
The only two other Nantwich managers to have reached the magic 300 are Colin Hutchinson and Clive Jackson.
Sean made his 300th Dabbers appearance in our recent fixture against South Shields.
The midfielder enjoyed a successful Nantwich Town debut back in 2011 in a 4-1 victory over Chester.
He already holds the most appearances for the club since they joined the NPL.
And he notched up his 100th Dabbers goal in the 3-2 victory over Stalybridge Celtic earlier in the season.
He scored his first goal in September 2011 when he found the net against Burscough. Sean becomes only the 8th players to reach triple figures for the club.
(Images by Jonathan White)
