52 mins ago
‘Ribbon of Poppies’ Remembrance Day display in Wistaston
2 hours ago
No police action after investigations into Cheshire East Council
2 hours ago
Vaccine decisions for Cheshire East children in care
5 hours ago
Crewe and Nantwich RUFC Academy star joins Sale Sharks
24 hours ago
Take That Experience heads to Crewe Lyceum Theatre
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

No police action after investigations into Cheshire East Council

in News / Politics November 4, 2021
police action - chief executive appointed

Police have said no action is to be taken following seven lengthy investigations into Cheshire East Council, writes Belinda Ryan.

The investigations included allegations relating to land transactions at Middlewich and Crewe.

Since 2015, Cheshire Constabulary has been conducting a series of complex investigations into allegations relating to the council.

During the course of the investigations, police raided the council’s Westfields headquarters in Sandbach just before Christmas in 2015.

The allegations concerned the awarding of contracts, the allocation of council funding and alleged manipulation of air quality data.

Last year, it was announced these matters had been considered and concluded with no further action taken.

A further four matters, relating to land transactions at sites in Middlewich and Crewe had remained under review.

But today (November 4), Cheshire Police announced these investigations too had concluded.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “The investigation team recently sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who have now reviewed the material and have decided to take no further action.

“This has been a lengthy and extremely complex series of investigations and the Constabulary would like to recognise the cooperation of those involved.”

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings