Police have said no action is to be taken following seven lengthy investigations into Cheshire East Council, writes Belinda Ryan.

The investigations included allegations relating to land transactions at Middlewich and Crewe.

Since 2015, Cheshire Constabulary has been conducting a series of complex investigations into allegations relating to the council.

During the course of the investigations, police raided the council’s Westfields headquarters in Sandbach just before Christmas in 2015.

The allegations concerned the awarding of contracts, the allocation of council funding and alleged manipulation of air quality data.

Last year, it was announced these matters had been considered and concluded with no further action taken.

A further four matters, relating to land transactions at sites in Middlewich and Crewe had remained under review.

But today (November 4), Cheshire Police announced these investigations too had concluded.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “The investigation team recently sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who have now reviewed the material and have decided to take no further action.

“This has been a lengthy and extremely complex series of investigations and the Constabulary would like to recognise the cooperation of those involved.”