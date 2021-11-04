‘Ribbon of Poppies’ Remembrance Day display in Wistaston

This amazing Remembrance Day “Ribbon of Poppies” cascade with silhouetted soldiers has been unveiled at Wistaston & Rope War Memorial, writes Jonathan White.

The 70ft high cascade was installed by the 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group, made of more than 5,000 plastic bottle ends donated by Scouts and members of the public.

The bottle ends have all been painted red, to resemble a poppy, before being attached onto metal wire mesh.

Local companies supplied materials to help them.

The display has been 10 months in the making and has taken more than 450 working hours to complete by the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Leaders.

It will be on display for three weeks until November 21.

It is the third consecutive year Wistaston Scouts have displayed an outdoor Remembrance Day poppy cascade, following their 25ft installation outside their Scout Centre in 2019 and Wistaston Memorial Hall in 2020.

Revd Mike Turnbull, St Mary’s Church, Wistaston, said: “The Ribbon of Poppies is a fantastic installation and will certainly help the local community to remember those who have given their lives in the service of our country. St Mary’s are proud to host this.”

Diane Edge-Robinson, Vice Chair of Wistaston Memorial Hall committee, said: “As we remember those that are lost, we also realise how lucky we are to have so many people who love and care for their community of Wistaston and Rope.”

John Bennett, Group Scout Leader – 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group, said: “The project has been 10 months in the making and has taken an enormous effort by everyone involved to get us to the finished article.

“Every member of the group, young and old has in some way been involved and the result is there for all to see.

“Special thanks must go scout leader Tom Austin who has been influential in leading the project.”

The area around the Wistaston & Rope War Memorial at St Mary’s Church was modernised and made safer to visit last year.

The £12,500 project was organised by St Mary’s Church in partnership with Wistaston Parish Council and Rope Parish Council.

The Scout Group want to use their poppies display to raise money for the Royal British Legion, setting a fund-raising target of £1,000.

To donate please visit their JustGiving page here.

An outdoor Remembrance Sunday Service will take place in Wistaston on Sunday November 14 from 3pm.

The service will begin in front of Wistaston Memorial Hall at 3pm and proceed along Church Lane to conclude outside St Mary’s Church.

Remembrance Sunday Services commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Wistaston Scout Group started in 1958 and currently has 110 young people and 30 leaders & helpers. The Scout Centre is located in Bluebell Wood, off Elm Drive, Wistaston.

For further information visit http://wistastonscoutgroup.org.uk/