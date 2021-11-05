Reaseheath College students praised for HOYS work

Reaseheath College’s student arena party has been praised by key industry professionals for its support of the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

A team of 40 equine students and staff worked alongside the show jumping course designers in the international arena.

They also helped with the Future Elite Dressage Championship, the Pony Club mounted games and the harness scurry throughout the full five days of the show.

Their efforts helped to provide a spectacle for thousands of visitors.

HOYS 2021 was particularly memorable for Reaseheath as the college celebrated a decade of providing the arena party and also the start of its own year of centenary celebrations.

Students received unique event management training including health and safety and emergency drills alongside vets and paramedics.

Event Director Jane Warmington, from Grandstand Media, organiser of HOYS, said: “It was a pleasure to be able to celebrate the 10th year of our partnership between HOYS and Reaseheath College.

“As always the service provided by students and staff was second to none and contributed to making the show the great success that it is.”

Lead Course Designer Kelvin Bywater added: “Reaseheath has provided the arena party for this major show for the past 10 years and the students and staff always deliver the service with superb professionalism and enthusiasm.

“They play a major part in the smooth running of the show and work well with the professional course designers and course builders.

“I think the whole experience is great for students.

“They gain a unique perspective on the backstage elements of a major show and this gives them a special understanding of the event management industry.

“Additionally I had no hesitation in asking Reaseheath’s Equestrian Centre to supply students to support my equestrian event management company, Show Direct, in the running of the recent Lemieux National Championships for British Dressage at Somerford Park.”

Equine Programme Leader James Rayner said: “Thanks to our long-established partnership with HOYS, we are able to offer our students real, industry focussed, work experience.

“They get the unique opportunity to see the action from the front, build great teamworking skills and have an amazing week which they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.”

Reaseheath equine students also regularly provide the arena parties for other prestigious events including Bolesworth International and Kelsall Hill.

Watch the Reaseheath HOYS video below: