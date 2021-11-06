3 hours ago
Crewe Lions Club charity fireworks display proves a cracker

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 6, 2021
Fireworks display queens park

The annual Crewe Lions Club Charity Fireworks Display proved a big hit with visitors at Queens Park in Crewe, writes Jonathan White.

The park gates were opened at 5pm and the fireworks started at 8pm.

The weather was dry and clear, and the crowd were treated to an 11-minute display involving several hundred fireworks accompanied by upbeat music.

The fireworks were supplied and choreographed by the multi award-winning Crewe-based quality firework retailer Blitz Fireworks.

Local community radio station The Cat 107.9 FM kept visitors entertained throughout the event with a range of popular music.

The Friends of Queens Park sold sparklers to raise money for further projects and improvements within the park.

Refreshments were available in the Park Life Café and numerous stalls and there was also a funfair.

The fireworks display was enjoyed by thousands of people.

The event was organised by Crewe Lions Club.

All funds raised are distributed by Crewe Lions Club to the local community and worldwide.

