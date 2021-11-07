Leaders Betley beaten by Winnington in Crewe Regional league

Crewe Regional Premier Division leaders Betley FC lost 2-0 at Winnington SC.
Jack Duffy netted both goals for Winnington to topple the table-toppers.
Faddiley continue their struggle with player availability and could only field 10 players without a recognised goalkeeper.
They took the lead through Rich Ryan but eventually lost 9-1 to the Lions.
The Lions scorers were Deon Chesters and Caine Mellor who both got hat-tricks, two goals from Lewis Clark and one from Norbert Aryatuha.
Cheshire Cheese lost 2-5 to Talbot, goals for Cheshire Cheese from Aaron Davies and a Robbie Prince penalty.
Liam Whittaker scored a hat-trick for Talbot with Danny Jones and Ryan Moss also scoring.
In Division One, the top two in the League met with the leaders Audlem recording an excellent 5-1 win over Winsford Over 3 with goals from Nick Gregory 3, Will Cork and Paul Bowker.
Sandbach Town kept up the pressure at the top with a 2-0 victory at C & N UTD with goals from Jay Street and Anthony Fidzewicz.
Princes Feathers won 3-2 at Leighton FC with Kevin Douglas netting twice with Habib Kanton also scoring.
Jonny Parkes and Jay Reddan scored for Leighton FC.
JS Bailey looked to be heading for a win when leading 4-2 with 10 minutes to go but late goals from White Horse levelled the game at 4-4.
Connor Summers netted a hat-trick for JS Bailey with Greg Shephard also scoring.
Tom Royal scored twice for White Horse with other goals from Daniel Jones and Kieran Williams.
In the Cheshire FA Sunday Cup, there was disappointment for all the league’s clubs as they failed to progress in the competition.
Willaston WS lost 4-2 at The Bridge Inn, Runcorn Lukasz Synowicz and Azharul Haque scored for Willaston WS.
Nantwich Pirates lost 6-0 at home to Queens, Bredbury.
George & Dragon paid the price for missed chances and eventually lost on penalties to Rock Ferry Social after the game finished 0-0.
Cooper Buckley conceded a late goal to lose 2-1 to Bromborough Rake.
Luke Gillan scored for Cooper Buckley.
