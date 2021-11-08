Reaseheath College celebrates 100 years of cheesemaking at show

Reaseheath College in Nantwich celebrated 100 years of cheesemaking at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards – the world’s largest cheese and dairy show.

The college has been training dairy students since its launch as the Cheshire School of Agriculture in 1921.

And it marked the occasion by producing a unique “Reaseheath 100” cheese.

The Cheshire cheese was made in Reaseheath’s food processing halls by Level 5 apprentice dairy technologists.

The apprentices were supported by dairy lecturers and used traditional methods and cultures from a century ago.

They were also successful in the Student Cheesemakers Class, taking gold and silver awards with two cheddar cheeses which they made during practical sessions at the college.

Reaseheath also displayed a “seaweed cheese” which its Food Centre technicians are developing with support from industry partners Oceanium and Mara Seaweed.

Mara Seaweed produces kitchen ready seaweed flakes from sustainably harvested seaweed.

Reaseheath Dairy Technician Sue Moors used the superfood to add health benefits and to enhance the cheese’s flavour and presentation.

The International Cheese and Dairy Awards was part of the annual Nantwich Show for many years but has now moved to Stafford County Showground, attracting 4,000 entries.

Processing Halls Manager Michael Bennett said: “I was delighted with our success and very proud of the food centre team who worked tirelessly with the Eden apprentices to produce cheeses worthy of awards at the world’s most prestigious cheese show.”

Reaseheath’s bakery and business and events management students also helped in running the show.

Reaseheath’s Food Centre is BRCGS AA accredited and offers online and in-house training courses in partnership with key awarding bodies.

