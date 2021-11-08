2 hours ago
Cheshire East unveils “ambitious” plan to transform bus services
8 hours ago
Reaseheath College celebrates 100 years of cheesemaking at show
1 day ago
CCTV image of van wanted after death of young Crewe man
2 days ago
Family tribute to 23-year-old killed in Crewe fail to stop collision
4 days ago
‘Ribbon of Poppies’ Remembrance Day display in Wistaston
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Reaseheath College celebrates 100 years of cheesemaking at show

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges November 8, 2021
cheesemaking - Hannah Moses and Eve Rigby Level 3 (1)

Reaseheath College in Nantwich celebrated 100 years of cheesemaking at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards – the world’s largest cheese and dairy show.

The college has been training dairy students since its launch as the Cheshire School of Agriculture in 1921.

And it marked the occasion by producing a unique “Reaseheath 100” cheese.

The Cheshire cheese was made in Reaseheath’s food processing halls by Level 5 apprentice dairy technologists.

The apprentices were supported by dairy lecturers and used traditional methods and cultures from a century ago.

They were also successful in the Student Cheesemakers Class, taking gold and silver awards with two cheddar cheeses which they made during practical sessions at the college.

Reaseheath also displayed a “seaweed cheese” which its Food Centre technicians are developing with support from industry partners Oceanium and Mara Seaweed.

Mara Seaweed produces kitchen ready seaweed flakes from sustainably harvested seaweed.

Reaseheath Dairy Technician Sue Moors used the superfood to add health benefits and to enhance the cheese’s flavour and presentation.

Eden students Siti Musa and Chloe White, Arla EDIT (1)

Students Siti Musa and Chloe White

The International Cheese and Dairy Awards was part of the annual Nantwich Show for many years but has now moved to Stafford County Showground, attracting 4,000 entries.

Processing Halls Manager Michael Bennett said: “I was delighted with our success and very proud of the food centre team who worked tirelessly with the Eden apprentices to produce cheeses worthy of awards at the world’s most prestigious cheese show.”

Balazs Szalisznyo, Jasmine Lockett, Ewan Larkin, Summer Hibberd EDIT (1)

Balazs Szalisznyo, Jasmine Lockett, Ewan Larkin, Summer Hibberd

Reaseheath’s bakery and business and events management students also helped in running the show.

Reaseheath’s Food Centre is BRCGS AA accredited and offers online and in-house training courses in partnership with key awarding bodies.

cheesemaking - Russell Brown with seaweed cheese (1)

Russell Brown with seaweed cheese

Learn more about the Food Centre facilities below:

 

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings