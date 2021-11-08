Shavington residents campaign against boundary change plans

Residents are joining Shavington-cum-Gresty parish councillors in campaigning against plans to change their parish boundary.

Cheshire East Council has published a plan to break up the parish of Shavington-cum-Gresty.

Villagers say the proposal will mean that despite having existed for more than two centuries, the parish of Shavington-cum-Gresty will no longer exist.

The plan is set to remove around 1,000 homes from the parish into neighbouring parishes including Crewe and Wybunbury.

Residents against the plan say this would destroy the identity of their community, and have launched ‘One Parish, One Community. One Identity’ campaign to fight it.

They are urging as many residents as possible to respond to the consultation Cheshire East Council is currently running until November 28.

Benjamin Gibbs, Chair of Shavington-cum-Gresty Parish Council, said: “My family moved into the parish as strangers in the late 1800s when the parish population was just a few hundred people.

“Since then, many more people have joined, and we have built up a vibrant, strong, and thriving community on what was once just green fields.

“I feel that these changes would rip out the heart and identity of our parish and, my view is that residents should come together and support each other to ensure that we remain as one.

“All households in Shavington-cum-Gresty are in the process of receiving a 32-page booklet, created by the Parish Council, explaining more about the proposed boundary changes and a step-by-step guide on how to respond.”

Residents of Shavington-cum-Gresty can find out more about the campaign and how to respond at https://shavingtononline.co.uk/save-our-identity or by calling 01270 26 26 36.

The online consultation ends on November 28, 2021.