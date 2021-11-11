FEATURE: Top tips for new drivers

Finally passing your driving test could be one of the most rewarding times in your life, and you’re probably eager to get started.

With around 45% of young men and women having a full driving license before the age of 24, it’s important to be prepared.

Before you hit the roads, find everything you need to know in our guide for new drivers.

1. Take a friend with you

Once you’ve passed your test, you no longer need to be constantly accompanied by someone with three years of driving experience.

This unprecedented freedom might be incredibly exciting, but it’s still a good idea to have a trusted friend or relative as your passenger on your first few drives.

2. Put your phone away

You’ll have enough to concentrate on without a stream of notifications ringing loud or lighting up your phone screen to distract you.

It’s very easy to feel tempted to check your phone if it does ring – but with a fixed penalty and six points if you get caught, new drivers could even lose their license for picking up.

Keep yourself and other road users safe by putting your phone away for the duration of your journey unless you’re using a hands-free setup.

3. Choose the right car

It’s best to go for smaller cars if you’re only just starting out. Not only are they usually more economical and cheaper to insure, but since many young drivers overestimate their ability and confidence behind the wheel, a powerful car could be dangerous.

Smaller family hatchbacks like the all-new Vauxhall Corsa could make a great choice.

Designed with your enjoyment in mind, the Corsa is not only great to look at, but it’s smooth to drive and kitted out with the latest technologies.

You’ll want to feel comfortable in your car, so buying new could reduce concerns about maintenance or breakdowns, too.

4. Get to know your car

Once your new pride and joy arrives, you’ll need to spend some time getting used to the rhythm of being in the driving seat.

Find all the switches and controls you’ll need, especially those for your headlights, windscreen wipers and hazard lights.

The idea of cruising down local lanes with your tunes playing sounds ideal, but it’s better to get used to the feel of the car – and the road – before you divert your attention to your favourite lyrics.

5. Finally, keep learning!

Don’t shy away from opportunities to drive, since your skills and confidence will only truly improve with experience.

Drive in bad weather as soon as you can to learn how your car handles in slippery conditions and take advice from family and friends – whenever it’s welcome!

(Image by pxhere, free to use licence)