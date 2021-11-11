READER’S LETTER: Time CEC listened to their residents

Dear Editor,

For the second time this year, Cheshire East Independent and Labour Leadership has cancelled the planned full council meeting due to lack of business!

If they listened to their residents and to my Conservative colleagues, they would hear the calls for discussion and debate about so many things.

What is Cllr Corcoran doing to the reputation of our Council when he starves the planning department of staff, the highways department of capital investment and the members of their right to debate.

Cllrs Corcoran and Craig Browne want to tax our Parish Councils in order to finance highways repairs and bus services.

His promised car parking charges review is late and lacks authority.

He’s putting lives at risk with reduced winter gritting on our roads.

Our day care services are in disarray, leaving our young people with learning difficulties isolated and removed from their friendship circles.

Their parents and carers are on their knees as they continue to cope without the support and respite of the reassuring day services they relied on.

Not to mention the lunch clubs so needed by our elderly.

Since this coalition has assumed control of Cheshire East Council, in May 2019, members have seen their democratic mandate eroded and the public are being deprived of essential services.

Time for change? I think so.

Yours,

Cllr Mrs Elizabeth Wardlaw

Odd Rode Ward

Cheshire East Council