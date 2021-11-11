3 days ago
Man in court over Joshua Spender road death
4 days ago
Cheshire East unveils “ambitious” plan to transform bus services
4 days ago
Reaseheath College celebrates 100 years of cheesemaking at show
5 days ago
Police make arrest after death of young Crewe man
6 days ago
Family tribute to 23-year-old killed in Crewe fail to stop collision
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Time CEC listened to their residents

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion November 11, 2021
residents - chief executive appointed

Dear Editor,
For the second time this year, Cheshire East Independent and Labour Leadership has cancelled the planned full council meeting due to lack of business!

If they listened to their residents and to my Conservative colleagues, they would hear the calls for discussion and debate about so many things.

What is Cllr Corcoran doing to the reputation of our Council when he starves the planning department of staff, the highways department of capital investment and the members of their right to debate.

Cllrs Corcoran and Craig Browne want to tax our Parish Councils in order to finance highways repairs and bus services.

His promised car parking charges review is late and lacks authority.

He’s putting lives at risk with reduced winter gritting on our roads.

Our day care services are in disarray, leaving our young people with learning difficulties isolated and removed from their friendship circles.

Their parents and carers are on their knees as they continue to cope without the support and respite of the reassuring day services they relied on.

Not to mention the lunch clubs so needed by our elderly.

Since this coalition has assumed control of Cheshire East Council, in May 2019, members have seen their democratic mandate eroded and the public are being deprived of essential services.

Time for change? I think so.

Yours,

Cllr Mrs Elizabeth Wardlaw
Odd Rode Ward
Cheshire East Council

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Show all of Latest Listings