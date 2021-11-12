2 mins ago
Nantwich Christmas Lights Switch-On event

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews November 12, 2021
Lights switch-on nantwich

Nantwich Christmas Lights switch-on event will take place in the town square on Friday November 19.

With Christmas just around the corner, the town is already preparing for the festive season.

And the switch on will kick off the celebrations in this seasonal calendar.

The event will include an array of entertainment on the square from 4pm onwards.

This year, The Cat Radio will host the event and there will be performances from local singer Megan Lee and popular group Electromantics.

Christmas Market Stalls will return along Churchyardside from midday and will be selling a selection of gifts, treats and food.

The event will end with a guest appearance from Father Christmas, before the lights switch on and spectacular firework display from Blitz Fireworks around 7pm.

Turning on the lights this year will be the Mayor of Nantwich Councillor Stuart Bostock, supported by the sponsors of the event Applewood Independent, Alpha Omega Security and McCarthy Stone.

For full details on this year’s Nantwich lights switch on event visit www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk

