Christmas Craft Fair at Nantwich Museum

November 14, 2021
Christmas Craft Group Photo (1)

Nantwich Museum’s popular Christmas Craft Fair will take place next Saturday November 20.

It will feature goods made by the museum’s Craft Group and will take place from 10.30am to 3pm.

The fair is held in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery.

Items for sale in aid of museum funds will include unique hand-made Christmas gifts and decorations.

The museum Craft Group meets at the museum every other Monday at 1pm. New members are always welcome.

The museum is an independent charitable trust run by its Members and a small staff.

It is financed by donations, sponsorship, commercial activities such as the shop and various grants.

Admission to the museum is free.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

