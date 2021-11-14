Nantwich Town beat Grantham to progress in FA Trophy

Nantwich Town reached the FA Trophy second round after a 2-1 victory over Grantham Town at the Optimum Pay Stadium.
The game, preceded by a Remembrance service, started off well for the home side.
Dan Cockerline forcing Jim Pollard in the Grantham goal into an early save after just eight minutes.
And the Dabbers took the lead from the resulting corner.
Sean Cooke found himself free in the box from a low cut back and he slotted home.
Nantwich lost David Vaughan due to injury after 17 minutes, and then with their first real attack of the game, Grantham levelled.
Lee Shaw drove to the edge of the box and his low shot evaded the clutches of keeper Andy Wycherley.
Nantwich almost re-took the lead when Cockerline went one-on-one with Pollard and he saw his shot well saved.
Rod Orlando-Young shot narrowly wide for Grantham just before the break.
The injured Matty Devine was replaced by Jacob Edwards for Nantwich.
Grantham emerged with renewed purpose, and they took the game to Nantwich. Lee Shaw proved a handful for the Dabbers backline.
Joe Mwasile went close for the Dabbers, his shot almost creeping in.
Orlando-Young had another chance for Grantham but his header was just wide.
The turning point came on 66 minutes when Grantham centre-back Henry Eze headed a cross into his own net.
Nantwich piled on the pressure looking for a crucial third goal.
Cockerline had a good header saved, and there was an almighty scramble in the visitors box.
Nantwich’s victory was tainted when David Webb was shown a straight red card in injury time, but the hosts held on.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
