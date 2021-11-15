Drivers in lucky escape after Nantwich crash leaves car on roof

Two drivers had a lucky escape after a collision at a busy Nantwich junction left one car on its roof.

Both occupants escaped uninjured from the accident which happened at the traffic lights where the A51, Elwood Way and Peter de Stapleigh Way meet.

The impact of the collision yesterday (November 14) left a Toyota Yaris on its roof, but the female driver managed to escape from the vehicle unhurt.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called at around 3.30pm on Sunday 14 November to Elwood Way, Stapeley following reports of a collision involving a grey Toyota Yaris and a blue Jaguar XF.

“As a result, the Toyota Yaris had overturned. There were no reports of any injuries.”

Police and paramedics were in attendance and the road was closed for a short period while recovery took place.

(Image courtesy of Nantwich News reader)