Drivers in lucky escape after Nantwich crash leaves car on roof

in Human Interest / Incident / News November 15, 2021
accident A51 junction with Elwood Way

Two drivers had a lucky escape after a collision at a busy Nantwich junction left one car on its roof.

Both occupants escaped uninjured from the accident which happened at the traffic lights where the A51, Elwood Way and Peter de Stapleigh Way meet.

The impact of the collision yesterday (November 14) left a Toyota Yaris on its roof, but the female driver managed to escape from the vehicle unhurt.

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called at around 3.30pm on Sunday 14 November to Elwood Way, Stapeley following reports of a collision involving a grey Toyota Yaris and a blue Jaguar XF.

“As a result, the Toyota Yaris had overturned. There were no reports of any injuries.”

Police and paramedics were in attendance and the road was closed for a short period while recovery took place.

(Image courtesy of Nantwich News reader)

3 Comments

  1. May says:
    November 15, 2021 at 10:05 am

    Absolutely agree. Coming out of London Rd , from one side to the other, facing Bridgemere there is no time to get your car over , let alone a cyclist. Turning right in to that same end ( closed end ) is a lottery as there is NO safe time knitted in the lights and any chancers from Pter Dspleigh Way ( and there are many ) risk your Life. Seriously negligent lights

    Reply
  2. Joe bloggs says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:59 am

    They need build the prees to nantwich bypass to take the traffic away from stapley/brinelees school/Whitchurch road. With more houses being built the accidents are increasing, the roads are not designed for that much traffic.

    Reply
  3. Mike Thomas says:
    November 15, 2021 at 9:38 am

    continuing problems with these lights should be addressed, no end of cars go through on amber and red, and certainly not fit for purpose if you are a cyclist as there is little time to pass safely

    Reply

