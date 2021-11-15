14 hours ago
FEATURE: Festive films on Disney Plus right now

in Features & Lifestyle / Leisure and entertainment November 15, 2021
Smartpig - Disney

With the dark night’s drawing in and Christmas just around the corner, cosy movie marathons are the way forward.

Whether you’re treating yourself to a night of self-care or getting your friends around for a gathering – festive films are a certified crowd-pleaser.

Now is the time to start getting into the Christmas spirit and, what better way than watching a Disney Christmas film.

Disney plus have a wide range of festive films for you and your friends to enjoy.

What’s more, student short-term loan provider Smart Pig found that Disney Plus is the most cost-effective streaming service.

Their fees work out at 11p per hour of viewing. When compared to BBC iPlayer at 40p per hour – it’s great value for money.

So, if you’re looking for some festive film inspiration this month – look no further.

Here is our top Disney Plus festive film picks to get you in the holiday spirit.

Home Alone 1, 2, and 3
Your Christmas movie marathon is incomplete without this festive classic.

With 3 films to work your way through, this is the perfect binge-worthy Christmas collection.

The Home Alone movies follow the story of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister and his troublemaking antics as he gets left at home by his family.

Overall, the Home Alone movies are wholesome, easy to watch.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 
The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Tim Burton classic.

The film follows the central character Jack Skellington who gets a new lease of life after visiting Christmastown.

As he tries to hatch a plan to steal Santa, he soon realises this is not the best idea as his plans go askew.

This film is a Halloween and Christmas hybrid, sure to get you feeling spooky and festive all at once.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
If your little one loves the adventures of Elsa and Anna in Frozen 1 and 2, they’re sure to love this nugget of Christmas joy.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure is a 22-minute Christmas special, following Olaf finding some new Christmas traditions to implement into their lives.

Why not follow it up by watching Frozen 1 and 2 and embrace the magic of this Disney classic.

The Santa Clause 
Since its 1994 cinema release, The Santa Clause has been a Christmas favourite.

The film is about father and son working their magic on Christmas eve after they find Santa has injured himself.

If you want a heart-warming Christmas classic to get your spirits high – this is the film for you.

