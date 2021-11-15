2 hours ago
PICTURE SPECIAL: Local Remembrance Sunday Services 2021

November 15, 2021
Remembrance Nantwich - thousands attend the service on the town square (1) (1)

Remembrance Sunday Services were held in Nantwich and nearby villages yesterday.

The services and parades commemorated the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

Local photographers and Nantwich News contributor Jonathan White captured the events.

1. Nantwich

There was a parade from Nantwich Civic Hall along Market Street and Churchyardside to the war memorial on the town square.

The parade included the Cheshire Police Band, Army Cadets, Air Training Corps Cadets, Sea Cadets local Scout groups, and a contingent from the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Remembrance Nantwich - Cheshire Police Band parade along Market Street (1)

The service on the town square was led by Rev Dr Mark Hart (Rector of St Mary’s Church and Padre to the Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion).

John Dwyer (Chair, Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion) delivered the Exhortation, followed by Cheshire Police Band performing The Last Post and The Reveille, in between which there was a respectful two-minute silence.

The Kohima Epitaph was read by Arthur Moran (President, Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion): ‘When you go home, tell them of us and say: For your tomorrow, we gave our today.’

The Reading of the names of the fallen were read in alphabetical order by local Air Training Cadets and Army Cadets.

Remembrance Nantwich - Air Training Corps Cadet outside Nantwich Civic Hall prior to the parade (1)

Wreaths were placed at the war memorial on Nantwich town square.

The service concluded with the National Anthem.

Businesses in the town also decorated their premises including The Talbot (Oat Market) and TPL Salon (Beam Street).

Dabber Scooter Club had a display of their scooters on High Street.

2. Willaston

The service at the war memorial on Colleys Lane was conducted by Revd Paul North (St Mary’s Wistaston) and Revd Sarah Butcher (Wells Green Methodist Church).

It included the reading of the names of those listed on the war memorial who lost their lives in the service of their country, the Exhortation, The Last Post and The Reveille, in between which there was a two-minute silence.

Remembrance Willaston - Revd Paul North speaks during the service (1)

Wreaths were placed at the war memorial.

The service concluded with the National Anthem.

Attendees included Cllr Sarah Pochin (Mayor of Cheshire East), Cllr Stuart Bostock (Mayor of Nantwich), Cllr Craig Bailey (Chairman, Willaston Parish Council), John Dwyer (President, Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion), David Hulse (Standard Bearer, Nantwich and District Branch of the Royal British Legion), 26th South West Cheshire Scout Group, Sea Cadets, Air Cadets.

Gerald Newbrook displayed his replica First World War Boy Scout Ambulance.

Wistaston - Gerald Newbrook displays his replica World War 1 Boy Scout Ambulance (1)

3. Wistaston

Due to the ongoing pandemic the Remembrance service was held outdoors.

The service began in front of Wistaston Memorial Hall and then proceeded on foot along Church Lane to conclude outside St Mary’s Church.

The route was adorned with large poppy heads attached to roadside posts and was setup by Wistaston Parish Council.

Gerald Newbrook displayed his replica World War 1 Boy Scout Ambulance.

Remembrance Wistaston - the part of the service outside St Marys Wistaston (1)

The service was led by Revd Mike Turnbull (St Mary’s Wistaston), Revd Paul North (St Mary’s Wistaston) and Revd Sarah Butcher (Wells Green Methodist Church) and included The Last Post and The Reveille, in between which there was a one-minute silence.

The names were read of the men from Wistaston & Rope who perished during World War 1 and World War

Wreaths were placed at the Wistaston & Rope War Memorial.

A Remembrance Day ‘Ribbon of Poppies’ cascade, standing over 70ft, was on display at St Mary’s Church, close to the Wistaston & Rope War Memorial.

The cascade was setup and erected by the 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group.

The Willaston, Wistaston and Crewe Remembrance Sunday Services all spoke of Revd Ken Sambrook, from Wistaston, who passed away on Wednesday 10th November after a brief spell in hospital.

Wistaston - the part of the service outside Wistaston Memorial Hall (1)

Wistaston - Jack Gresty plays The Last Post (1)

Wistaston - photo of Revd Ken Sambrook alongside a poppy arrangement (1)

