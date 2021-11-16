Driver arrested after Nantwich crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured

A driver has been arrested after a collision on Welsh Row in Nantwich left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

The incident happened at the lights where Welsh Row meets Waterlode and High Street in Nantwich.

It involved a Range Rover and a motorbike just after 5pm last night (November 15)

A Cheshire Police spokeswoman said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the Range Rover, 58-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.

“He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

The roads were closed for more than three hours after the crash and were re-opened at around 8.30pm.

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1133178.

(Image courtesy of Cheshire Police)