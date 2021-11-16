14 mins ago
Fireworks cancelled for Nantwich Christmas Lights event

in Environment / Human Interest / News November 16, 2021
Nantwich lights switch on town square

Town Council bosses have cancelled plans to release fireworks as part of Nantwich’s Christmas Lights switch-on.

The event is taking place this Friday in the town square and they were due to stage a firework display at the end of the switch-on.

However, they said today a change in the law means they can no longer set fireworks off from the top of the Civic Hall as in previous years.

In a statement, the council said: “Friday 19th November welcomes the beginning of the festive period with the switch on of the Christmas Lights around town.

“Each year the event comes to a finale with the switch on of the lights and a firework display.

“Much to our disappointment, we have just discovered that changes have been made in law relating to the release of fireworks, therefore not allowing us to set them off from the top of the Civic Hall as we have done in past years.

“We have reviewed the event, but due to the way our beautiful town has been built there are no open areas in which we could let the fireworks off safely, but still be seen properly from the Town Square.

“Therefore, unfortunately this year there will not be any fireworks.

“We are still expecting this to be a fantastic event with plenty of entertainment on offer.”

Although many will be disappointed, critics of fireworks will be happy.

The lights switch-on will start at 4pm in the town square.

There will be live music from singer Megan Lee and from Electromantics.

Churchyardside will feature market stalls and the lights will be switched on at around 7pm.

