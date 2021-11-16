Nantwich clinic teams up with specialists to speed up appointments

A firm of physiotherapists has teamed up with some of the region’s top medical specialists to help South Cheshire people gain access to swift appointments.

ctchealthcare, which has a clinic on Beam Heath Way in Nantwich, aims to help clients who may face long NHS waiting lists by providing the option of private face-to-face appointments with consultants in their local community.

Managing director Rick Carter, a private practitioner qualified to prescribe medication, said: “A study by the University of Cambridge has proven that remote medical consultations can prove disastrous for some patients impacting greatly on the quality of diagnosis.

“Locally, the situation has been exacerbated by the lack of private medical facilities.

“The loss of the South Cheshire private hospital has left local people high and dry at a time when they need it most.

“We felt the concern and frustration of patients forced to look for consultant appointments in Chester or Stoke-on-Trent adding to their stress levels.

“Offering our clinics as a base where they can seek specialist help goes some way to easing their anxiety.”

Working from the firm’s clinics on Crewe Business Park and Beam Heath Way are spinal consultant Abdulkader Hamad, dermatologist Nicholas Craven, rheumatologist Kiran Putchakayala, trauma and orthopaedic specialist David Miller, laparoscopic, upper GI & bariatric surgeon Chandra Cheruvu, rapid rehabilitation post-surgery specialist Roger Wade and Hussain Kazi who consultants on diseases of the hip and the knee.

Clinical Lead Physiotherapist Caroline McCarthy added: “We have linked with Nuffield Health to offer these highly-respected consultants space to operate in the wake of our local private hospital closure.

“The consultants are pleased to have a local base from where they can work and our patients and indeed the wider South Cheshire community have been keen to take up appointments with them and see a specialist for their concerns face-to-face.”

The firm, founded in Crewe nearly 30 years ago, has offered a complete service to patients throughout the pandemic providing essential physiotherapy appointments.