The third annual ‘Bingo Night’ at Nantwich Town Football Club’s Optimum Pay Stadium helped raise £745, writes Jonathan White.
Ninety people took part in the event which was organised by the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA) to raise money for Nantwich Town FC.
The entrance fee included eight Bingo cards and a chip bap supper supplied by Benny’s Fish and Chips in Wistaston.
There was also a raffle with several prizes including first team player Joe Malkin’s signed shirt.
A representative from NTISA said: “Thank you to everyone involved in organising the event and everyone who came to the event.
“It was great to see the function room packed once again for an NTISA fund-raising event.”
NTISA are a group of supporters who are passionate about Nantwich Town Football Club.
As well as attending games home and away, they organise fund raising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise much needed additional revenue for the club.
Since the NTISA formed in 2012 their fund-raising efforts have resulted in a tannoy system for the for stand, Amenity area by the Dabber Diner, a new ride on lawn mower for the ground staff and a fantastic disabled area, including ramp and shelter for disabled supporters at The Weaver Stadium.
The NTISA also work closely with the Board and Management Team at Nantwich Town in developing the club further, both on and off the field. Their support and contribution are invaluable.
For further information relating to NTISA, visit: https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ntisa/
