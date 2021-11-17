2 days ago
Fireworks cancelled for Nantwich Christmas Lights event
2 days ago
Driver arrested after Nantwich crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured
3 days ago
CEC cemetery strategy branded “callous” and “ludicrous”
3 days ago
Drivers in lucky escape after Nantwich crash leaves car on roof
4 days ago
“Performers” photography exhibition to open at Nantwich Civic Hall
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town FC fans get dabbing for their football club

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport November 17, 2021
Participants enjoy the Bingo (1)

The third annual ‘Bingo Night’ at Nantwich Town Football Club’s Optimum Pay Stadium helped raise £745, writes Jonathan White.

Ninety people took part in the event which was organised by the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA) to raise money for Nantwich Town FC.

The entrance fee included eight Bingo cards and a chip bap supper supplied by Benny’s Fish and Chips in Wistaston.

There was also a raffle with several prizes including first team player Joe Malkin’s signed shirt.

A representative from NTISA said: “Thank you to everyone involved in organising the event and everyone who came to the event.

“It was great to see the function room packed once again for an NTISA fund-raising event.”

Rob Woods (NTISA Chairman) calls out the Bingo numbers (1)

Rob Woods (NTISA Chairman) calls out the Bingo numbers

NTISA are a group of supporters who are passionate about Nantwich Town Football Club.

As well as attending games home and away, they organise fund raising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise much needed additional revenue for the club.

Since the NTISA formed in 2012 their fund-raising efforts have resulted in a tannoy system for the for stand, Amenity area by the Dabber Diner, a new ride on lawn mower for the ground staff and a fantastic disabled area, including ramp and shelter for disabled supporters at The Weaver Stadium.

The NTISA also work closely with the Board and Management Team at Nantwich Town in developing the club further, both on and off the field. Their support and contribution are invaluable.

For further information relating to NTISA, visit: https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ntisa/

A Dabber dabs their Bingo card (1)

A Dabber dabs their Bingo card!

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Show all of Latest Listings