Free festive car parking days announced for Nantwich

in Environment / Human Interest / News November 20, 2021
CEC car parking -Snow Hill Nantwich - parking charges recommenced on 15th June 2020 (1)

Council bosses have agreed to offer Nantwich four FREE car parking days in the run up to Christmas.

The scheme is designed to boost the town’s economy in the festive season as local traders recover from the pandemic.

And Nantwich Town Council has announced the four free days will be the two Saturdays and two Thursdays closest to Christmas.

Thursdays and Saturdays are also market days in the town.

The dates of free parking are Saturday December 11, Thursday December 16, Saturday December 18, and Thursday December 23.

Free parking scheme means people can park without charge on the Cheshire East Council car parks in the town, which are Snow Hill, Civic Centre and Bowling Green.

Free parking starts from 10am on each of the days.

After agreeing on the four days at Nantwich Town Council meeting on Thursday, Cllr David Marren also raised the issue of the town council taking over car parking in the future.

“Should car parks be transferred down to town council level?” he said.

“This would mean we would not be subsidising the car parking in other Cheshire East towns.”

