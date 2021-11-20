READER’S LETTER: Dorfold Hall Entertainment Licence

Dear Editor,

Cheshire East Council followed the correct procedures in consulting with Acton Parish Council – Dorfold Hall lies within the Parish – on their application to extend the existing entertainment licence and with amendment approving it.

This is the licence which gives them permission to carry out live music and entertainment (mostly fireworks) in the field which is just to the north of the canal by the aqueduct.

The application attracted over 30 objections from the residents of Acton about 1 kilometre north.

Dorfold Hall will now be able to increase the number of evening events they can hold in the field.

Unfortunately, no one at Cheshire East thought to look at the map and use their common sense.

Just the other side of the canal lies the Nantwich housing estate of Taylor Drive, Saltmeadows, Williamson Drive and Sutton Close, less than 200 metres from the field in question.

As a result Nantwich Town Council – the boundary between Acton and Nantwich runs along the canal – were not consulted and the affected residents could not have their say.

The population of this estate is probably greater than the whole of Acton and is considerably closer to the field.

If you live in this area and feel that you would like to have had the chance to comment tell Cheshire East at this address: [email protected]

Trevor Dobson

Nantwich