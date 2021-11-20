14 hours ago
Wistaston Cub Scout stars in Remembrance film with Duchess

in Village News / Wistaston November 20, 2021
Scout Emily and Duchess - Remembrance film

A 10-year-old Cub Scout from Wistaston played a starring role in a new Remembrance video alongside the Duchess of Cambridge.

Young Emily Edge was part of the video filmed to mark Remembrance and 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

Emily is seen with Joint President, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, and former-Scout and Italy Star veteran, Colonel David Blum OBE.

They joined together for a conversation between the generations, and talked about why Remembrance is as important today as ever.

During their conversation at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, The Duchess spoke with Colonel Blum and Emily about the vital role that Remembrance has played in our society over the past 100 years.

And Emily spoke about her experience as a Cub Scout and how she continues to learn these important life skills.

She spoke about some of the roles the Scouts played as part of the wartime effort, including helping with the evacuation of young children from cities, and taking part in fire watches and harvests.

In the film, Her Royal Highness is seen awarding Emily with her Remembrance badge for the activities she has taken part in, including the creation of a poppy display with her Wistaston Scout Group for the church.

A Wistaston Scout Group spokesperson said: “It’s hard to put into words how beyond proud we are of Emily, one of our cubs, who stars in this very poignant remembrance film. And of course, very special to see our ‘Ribbon of Poppies’ display get coverage also.”

You can view the new video here:

St Marys Wistaston - Ribbon of Poppies Remembrance Day display (1)

St Mary’s Wistaston – Ribbon of Poppies Remembrance Day display

