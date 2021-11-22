7 hours ago
Nantwich Vipers seek new Level 3 coach for 2022

in Cricket / Sport November 22, 2021
Nantwich Vipers seek new coach

Nantwich Vipers are looking to recruit an ECB Level 3 Coach for 2022.

The new recruit will work with the team’s current coaching team.

An ECB Level 2 Coach with relevant experience may also be considered.

The Women’s and Girls’ section at Nantwich has been in existence since 2017.

Nantwich Vipers have two Women’s and Girls’ hardball teams, one in Division 1 and one in Division 3 of the CWCL.

The club has established senior players, CAG players and Lancashire RDC players in its ranks, with numbers in excess of 40 and rising.

The role will involve three hours’ coaching on the winter programme, which runs Thursday evenings, early January to April, at the soon to be opened Cricket Barn just outside of Nantwich.

In the spring/summer season, training sessions will move to Nantwich CC ground using the four-lane net facility and nursery ground on Thursday evenings, 5.30pm – 8.30pm.

The role would also involve overseeing two Summer evening Softball festivals (4 hours), dates to be announced.

The hourly rate of pay will reflect the successful applicant’s experience and qualifications, and the work would total in excess of 110 hours.

To submit applications, send to Lee Prince on email [email protected]

