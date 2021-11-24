Scout archive exhibition take place in Wistaston

An exhibition of items from South West Cheshire Scouts District’s archive was held by Wistaston Scout Group’s new Scout Centre, writes Jonathan White.

A comprehensive range of displays contained items dating back to 1908 and included books, photographs, certificates, flags, memorabilia from several World Jamborees and Crewe Scout Gang Shows, old Scout uniforms and a great many press cuttings as well as other items of historic interest.

The event was organised by Gerald Newbrook, assisted by Bob Cave, Des Scott, Roy Bradley, Mike Bennion and Rob Galloway.

Gerald is an original member of the 35th South West Cheshire (Wistaston) Scout Group, a former District Commissioner and is now an Honorary President of the Group.

He was the first Scout in the 35th South West Cheshire group in 1958 when the Group was formed and is still involved in Scouting.

A video overview of the exhibition items is available on YouTube (below)

Gerald Newbrook said: “I have been collecting items for the District archive for over 30 years.

“I thought it was time I put everything on display for our Leaders and others to see what the archive contained and make plans for its future.”

For further information relating to Wistaston Scout Group visit: http://wistastonscoutgroup.org.uk/