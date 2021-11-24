Young Nantwich singer in contest to be next West End star

Young Nantwich singer Sinead D’Abreu-Hayling could be the next West End star!

The 21-year-old has earned herself a spot in the grand final of national musical theatre singing competition, West End Calling.

Sinead auditioned back in 2019 and has wowed panels made up of West End stars to beat other hopefuls to a place in final of this prestigious competition.

She performed in the semi-finals on Sunday November 7 at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester in front of West End performers Aimee Fisher (Wicked, Les Miserables, Waitress) and Monique Ashe-Palmer (Waitress, Madagascar) who hand-picked her to be in the final in London in December.

West End Calling has been running for five years and this year auditioned in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Nottingham, Norwich, Belfast and Southampton.

The pandemic meant they had to take a break of nearly two years but the contestants overwhelmingly wanted to pick up where they left off.

Sinead said: “Performing on the West End has always been a dream of mine, this competition gives a glimmer of that dream as the finals are not only done on a west end stage but also judged by west end stars.

“In 2017 I came 5th in Open Mic UK’s Grand Finals.

“I love how much of a thrill I get from performing I tend to be really anxious before going on stage but as soon as that first chord starts I relax and it’s like I’m home.

“I’ve been singing all my life it’s what I love to do what took me from the house to the stage however, was seeing others perform and wishing I could do that.

“Thank you to my parents for always believing in me and driving me to endless auditions and singing classes over the years.

“If it wasn’t for my parents support I would have studied History or Psychology at university not music and I couldn’t be happier that I chose the latter.”

Aimee said: “I knew they would be good, but these performances were next level.

“It’s so nice to see so many young people passionate about performing especially after so long without theatre.

“I wish I was that talented when I was their age!”

Monique added: “Well done to everyone for getting up there and putting on a brilliant show.

“It’s never easy performing in such an intimate theatre but they all came out with such confidence that you could tell they all loved doing what they do. The Final is going to be amazing!”

The Grand Final takes place on December 12. For details and tickets visit https://charingcrosstheatre.co.uk/theatre/west-end-calling

Auditions for next year’s competition will begin in the New Year.

Follow their socials to keep up to date with future opportunities, or visit www.westendcalling.co.uk