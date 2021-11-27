10 hours ago
Cancer Research UK ‘Xmas Fair’ 2021 in Wistaston

in Village News / Wistaston November 27, 2021
Xmas Fair - Father Christmas and an elf helper (1)

More than £2,500 was raised at the 65th Cancer Research UK ‘Xmas Fair’ at Wistaston Memorial Hall, writes Jonathan White.

The event is organised annually by the Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group.

Due to Covid regulations there were a reduced number of stalls this year and a one-way system to avoid congestion.

However, there were still several stalls including cake and bake, jam, preserves and pickles, Cancer Research UK Christmas cards, Christmas Draw, Raffle, Wine lucky dip and a Chocolate Santa’s table.

Children could also visit Father Christmas and receive a present from him.

There will be match funding to follow and this will go to Cancer Research UK.

Cancer Research UK pioneers life-saving research to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

A representative from Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group said: “We were very pleased to welcome a record breaking number of young visitors to see Santa and thank everyone for supporting our event and in turn Cancer Research UK.”

If you would like to learn more about the work of the Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research UK Group or would like to volunteer at any of their events, visit the Group’s Facebook page.

Donations may be made at any time at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/crewe-and-nantwich-committee

Cancer Research UK 'Xmas Fair’ 2021 sign (1)

Cancer Research UK ‘Xmas Fair’

