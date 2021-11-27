10 hours ago
Storm Arwen closes roads and rail services across Cheshire

in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News November 27, 2021
Tree of Light Nantwich - storm arwen

Storm Arwen caused travel chaos across Cheshire as high winds brought down trees, blocking roads and railways.

The winds also brought down the Tree of Light in the centre of Nantwich.

A number of main roads have been affected by fallen trees over the past 24 hours, leading to temporary closures or hazards.

These included the A51 London Road in Stapeley, the A534 Wrexham Road at Faddiley, and Marsh Lane near Nantwich.

All Transport for Wales services in and out of Nantwich were also cancelled today (November 27) and services in and out Crewe were disrupted.

Nantwich Town’s FA Trophy tie at Whitby Town was also called off after high winds damaged one of the floodlight pylons.

It is expected the re-arranged fixture will take place on Tuesday night.

Supporters who purchased tickets for the game online will still be able to use their tickets for the re-arranged fixture.

Supporters who are unable to make the re-arranged game will be entitled to a refund.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White and NN readers)

Tree of Light felled by Storm Arwen

Tree of Light felled by Storm Arwen

tree down by Storm Arwen

tree down on Marsh Lane nantwich

