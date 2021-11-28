60 domestic abuse offenders arrested in Cheshire in 72 hours

An operation aimed at targeting domestic abuse perpetrators in Cheshire led to 60 arrests in a 72-hour crackdown.

Cheshire Police ran Operation Guardians to target those suspected of committing domestic abuse while boosting the support available to victims and families.

The force-wide operation also aimed to shine a light on the issue by holding online webchats, speaking with schools and continuing the ongoing work with partners.

MyCWA, a charity which provides emotional, personal and practical support to families affected, worked with police in custody suites.

They highlighted their Lifeline programme that looks at unhealthy behaviours in relationships and offers practical support to change offenders.

T/Assistant Chief Constable Una Jennings said: “The aim of Operation Guardians was to target offenders but also show that domestic abuse can affect anyone regardless of gender, age or race.

“Across the 72 hours, our officers continued with business as usual while also putting an extra focus on arresting those suspected of being involved in domestic abuse, raising awareness and checking in on those who have been affected by this type of crime.

“Domestic abuse is one of the biggest challenges we face in Cheshire.

“I hope that this has shown we are doing all we can to stamp it out.

“I would like to reiterate that domestic abuse is not normal and every case is different.

“I would urge anyone who has been or is currently affected to seek support and if they feel they can, please report any concerns to us and we will do the rest.”

Anyone who wishes to report domestic abuse or has any concerns can call 101 or report online here.

If you have been affected by the coverage of domestic abuse or do not want to speak to police but would like some advice, visit Open the Door.