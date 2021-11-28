23 hours ago
Christmas Drive-in cinema returns to Crewe in December

Drive-in cinema

Small Town Big Screen is bringing their inflatable screen to the Crewe Alexandra Stadium for their Christmas drive-in cinema this December, writes Courtney Davies.

As part of their north west Christmas tour across Morecambe, Fleetwood, Knutsford and Runcorn it will be returning to Crewe from Monday December 20 until Wednesday December 22.

The films shown across the three days will be: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone, The Greatest Showman, Elf and Love Actually.

On the night people can expect snacks along with the Christmas classics.

Charlotte Ducie, who runs Experience Creators, said: “You turn up in your car and you listen to it through the radio, so it’s nice and safe if anyone’s worried about mixing.

“Then we will have some stands that people can buy sweets, popcorn and stuff like that to watch the films with.

“And then we just show Christmas classics like the Grinch, Elf and Home Alone.

“We’ve added the Greatest Showman as well because we’ve done that in non-Christmas drive ins and everyone just loves it.”

They have also added an extra date to the Crewe shows after one of the days were cancelled last year due to the weather conditions.

Charlotte added “We only really can’t go ahead if it’s really really high winds and it just came from nowhere last year, so we had to put everyone’s safety first.”

They started their drive-in cinema last year when restrictions were easing after the UK’s first national lockdown.

Their debut was in Barrow-In-Furness before they went on their 2020 Christmas tour across the north west.

You can find the dates, shows and tickets here https://www.smalltownbigscreen.com/

