Round Up: Crewe Regional Sunday league latest

Cheshire Cheese beat Broadhurst FC 1-0 thanks to a goal from Aaron Davies in the Crewe Regional Premier Division.
Raven Salvador and Faddiley played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.
Raven Salvador took the lead through a goal from Josh Wynne, but Faddiley led 1-2 at half time after goals from Adam Newton and Danny Dodd.
In the second half, a second goal from Wynne and another from Robsan Osman put the home side ahead, but a very late goal from Craig Parker gave Faddiley their equaliser.
With League leaders Betley not being scheduled to play, The Lions took advantage with a remarkable 0-9 win at Winnington SC, which puts them in top spot.
Their goal scorers were Deneilson Osigwe (3), Jordan Amson (2), Lewis Clark, Shannon Sinnott, Danny Roberts, and Deon Chesters.
The game between Willaston White Star and George & Dragon was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
It means the Winsford-based outfit have still only played three league matches this season.
In Division One, results went according to the league tables.
JS Bailey must be very familiar with the route to Audlem as they played there twice already this season in The FA Sunday Vase.
The home side proved to be too strong and won 8-3.
Will Cork scored four, Tom Capewell got two, with Callum Mese and veteran Andy Betteley completing the scoring.
Ashley Smart, Dan Goward and Greg Bailey netted for the visitors.
Second-placed Sandbach Town took a while to break down some spirited defending by bottom club Ruskin Park.
But then they scored two goals in two minutes through Lewis Barker and the floodgates opened.
Barker added another three goals to complete an excellent morning’s work, and Tom Cotton scored twice to give the visitors a 0-7 win.
Winsford Over 3 stay in third place after beating Leighton FC 2-0 thanks to a brace from Tom Stanton, who is enjoying a fine season in front of goal.
Cooper Buckley move up to fourth place after an emphatic 6-2 victory over C & N Utd., who paid the price of a rather disorganised start to the game.
The home side led 5-1 at half time.
New signings Luke Gillan (2) and Jason McMullan were on target, along with Tom Sword (2) and Kallum Boyle.
Callum Parker and Jack Cope scored for the visitors.
Cooper Buckley still have several games in hand compared to the sides above them in the table.
Princes Feathers beat Nantwich Pirates 2-1, thanks to a Lewis Larkin penalty and a Dean Richards goal.
The Pirates reply was an own goal.
