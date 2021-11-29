Acton Church Christmas Walk on December 12

The annual Acton Church Christmas Walk takes place on Sunday December 12.

The pre-Christmas walk will route through the grounds of Dorfold Hall to view the exterior of all and a walk up its driveway.

It will continue onto the Aqueduct and Nantwich Basin, before returning to Acton via the Shropshire Union Canal towpath.

Participants will arrive back at St Mary’s Church, Acton for festive cake and drink at the ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café (every Sunday, 2:30-4:30pm).

There will also be a chance to wander around the church to take in the “Christmas Tree” festival.

A donation towards church funds are appreciated for the drink and cake.

The walk will be short at around 2.5 miles and the pace of the walk will be relaxed, and the route will involve good paths and canal towpath.

However, as always, stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended.

Please also feel free to wear a Christmas jumper or Santa hat on the walk!

The walk will start from outside St Mary’s Church, Acton slightly later than normal at 1.45pm, if you wish to join, please arrive for 1.30pm.

Dogs on leads are welcome but they will have to negotiate or be carried over the stiles.

If arriving by car, park in the Acton village car park.

Dates for future walks are Sunday January 9 2022 and Sunday February 6.

For further information phone Nick Harley, Lead Walker, on 01270 620612 or 07710983125.