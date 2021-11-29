It’s been an interesting few days’ of weather in Cheshire – even by UK standards.

Destructive winds and rain of Storm Arwen on Friday and Saturday, followed by heavy snowfall on Sunday.

And then freezing overnight temperatures leading to treacherous icy conditions across the borough earlier today (Monday).

Our hardy photographer Jonathan White captured these images of snow in Nantwich town centre yesterday.

But while many were enjoying themselves, teams of council and emergency workers have continued to respond to more than 100 calls regarding Storm Arwen.

There were 96 reports of fallen trees on the road network on Friday and Saturday.

Several road closures still remain in place, mainly on rural and unclassified roads, due to fallen trees and other storm damage.

Highways teams are continuing to attend issues, including clearing fallen trees and are working with utility companies to resolve problems with damaged cables.

As of this afternoon, roads that remain closed:

Hall Lane, Warmingham – currently closed due to fallen tree

Adlington Road, Wilmslow – road closure due to fallen tree and damage to lighting column

Manor Lane, Knutsford – road closed due to fallen tree

Bearhurst Lane, Henbury – road closed due to fallen tree

Hall Lane, Sandbach – road closed due to fallen tree

Sandy Lane, Macclesfield – road closed due to fallen tree and telephone cable damage

Rookery Lane, Aston – road closed due to fallen tree

The following roads have traffic management in place to allow access:

Crewe Road, Winterley by Winterley Gardens – road open however partly obstructed by fallen lamppost and tree

Minshall New Road, Crewe – road partially blocked due to fallen tree

Smithy Lane, Leighton – road partially blocked due to fallen tree

King Edward Road, Knutsford between Gaskell Ave and Police Station – road partially blocked due to fallen tree

Macclesfield Road – Traffic Management to allow access. Tree blocking part of road

School Lane, Brereton – road partially blocked due to fallen tree

Some residents, particularly in rural areas, are still experiencing continued power outages following Storm Arwen.

SP Energy Networks and Electricity North West are working to restore power.

Residents affected by the power outage are invited Nantwich Library or Macclesfield Leisure Centre for warm drinks and use of facilities for the day.

A CEC spokesperson said: “The council will continue to liaise with the electricity companies and is working on contingency plans for residents if the power outage continues overnight.”

Any residents who are experiencing a power cut are advised to notify their electricity providers by calling 105.

Urgent highways issues such as fallen trees can be reported to the council by calling 0300 123 5020 during working hours or out of working hours on 0300 123 5025.

Concerns about vulnerable people can be reported to the council by calling 0300 123 5010 (8:30am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 8:30 am to 4:30pm Friday) or 0300 123 5022 (at all other times including bank holidays).