Four injured in crash on A534 in Burland, Nantwich

in Human Interest / Incident / News November 30, 2021
injured - North West Ambulance Service - by Ingy The Wingy

Four people were injured and taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A534 Wrexham Road near Nantwich.

The accident happened at Burland and one of the injured had to be flown by air ambulance to hospital after being cut free from the wreckage.

Others were treated at the scene and taken by ambulance.

The accident happened at around 8.50am on Sunday (November 28), and three fire engines attended, two from Crewe and one from Nantwich.

A Cheshire fire spokesperson said: “Firefighters stabilised the vehicles, they then used specialist cutting equipment to release one casualty who was transferred to the care of paramedics and taken to hospital via air ambulance.

“Further casualties were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital via ambulance.

“Firefighters were detained at the scene for 90 minutes.”

Cheshire Police said the accident involved a Nissan Qashqai and Nissan Swift.

They say injuries suffered are not life-threatening.

