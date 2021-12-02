2 hours ago
Crewe and Nantwich gymnasts compete for GB in Portugal

in Other sports / Sport December 2, 2021
Nicole, Joe, Kim and Will

Three gymnasts from Crewe & Nantwich have travelled to Portugal this week to compete in a European competition for Great Britain.

Will Calder, Chloe Gough and Nicole Hazell are competing for their country in the TeamGym European Championships.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are honoured to have them as part of our club.

“They are fantastic role models and an inspiration to all gymnasts.

“They have overcome injuries, lockdowns and endured home training to still be selected to represent their country.”

It has been a busy couple of months for Crewe and Nantwich Gymnastics Club (CNGC) since their return to competition after Covid.

Two gymnasts competed in the Women’s Artistic National Grade 5 and 3 with both gymnasts passing with commendations.

Lily with her golds at the british champs

Lily with her gold medals

Lily Maskill competed in the British Disability Championships gaining a number of medals, including gold on vault, silver on bars, gold on floor and gold as an overall competition making Lily the Disability British Champion.

Two teams also competed in the TeamGym British Championships.

Two gymnasts – Will Calder and Joe Oldham – were the first from the club to compete a Triple somersault with a half turn from a trampette.

And one team gained an overall silver medal whilst keeping as a mixed gender team against men and women. The team included Will, Joe, Nicole Hazell and Kim Sasi.

October has also been a busy and successful month and there were more medals to come.

The North West Level 5 and 6 competition in October involved gymnasts from the club competing for the first time since the pandemic.

The North West Levels 4, 3 and 2 competition saw gymnasts winning nine bronze medals, two silver medals and six gold medals including an overall champion trophy from just four gymnasts competing in this competition.

A club spokesperson said: “CNGC always welcomes new members to try out gymnastics and follow in the footsteps of our competitive gymnasts as well as encouraging gymnastics for fun and fitness.

“We are currently offering a free first session to any new member who would like to give gymnastics a try.”

Chloe, Megan, Ryan, Lucy and Rochelle

Chloe, Megan, Ryan, Lucy and Rochelle

Lily, Holly, Izzy and Sophie

Lily, Holly, Izzy and Sophie

Lily, Sophie and Izzy

Lily, Sophie and Izzy

