Crewe & Nantwich Senior Academy beat Whitchurch in snow

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC’s Senior Academy battled snow and rivals Whitchurch to land a fine victory.

Crewe were out of the blocks quickly against a big, strong opposition who had definitely come to play.

Within the first couple of minutes, Crewe looked to impose their game upon the opposition, through several strong carries by the forwards.

Oliver Hollins was the first to break the deadlock as he collected the ball just outside the 22.

He took on his opposite number to score in the corner, and Logan Lynch expertly converted from out wide.

The snow made conditions difficult, with cold hands and a slippery ball.

Crewe’s defensive line speed had improved from a few weeks ago, with some huge hits coming in from the back row of Mckenna, Lewis and Postlethwaite.

On one occasion, Jacob pounced on a dislodged ball, fed Kohl, who outpaced the winger to score, Lynch again converted from the touchline for a 14-0 lead.

Whitchurch came back with a renewed energy and the ymade a couple of line breaks, putting Crewe’s scramble defence under pressure.

Crewe worked hard with Sourbutts putting in a huge effort but Whitchurch forced their way over in the corner to score.

Lynch added his name to the try scorers just before half time as Jacob put in a huge hit on his own 22.

It allowed Joyce to steam through the resulting breakdown and feed Lynch one metre outside Crewe’s 22.

He side stepped and ran clear of the cover defence to score, but could not add the extras. It was 19 – 5 at half-time.

Whitchurch came out fire up in first 10 minutes of the second half.

They made inroads through relentless carrying, which was rewarded with a well-deserved try to make it 19 – 10 with 25 minutes to go.

Crewe hit back and Jacob cut through a hole following a lovely backs move, beating the last defender to score.

And this was quickly followed by Olly Joyce crashing over from short range.

Lynch converted one of the two tries.

The final try went to the outstanding Jacob, who led from the front all day.

He kicked a loose ball through and won the foot race against a tired Whitchurch defence.

Logan added the two points to bring the most superb team performance to a close.

