Two cats in Stapeley hoping for new homes this Christmas

in Human Interest / News December 8, 2021
rupert - cats at stapeley cattery

Two lovable cats are hoping to find loving homes before Christmas a long time in RSPCA care in Stapeley, Nantwich.

Jixxy and Rupert have been looked after at the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Cattery on London Road for months.

Jixxy, a two-year-old grey and white cat, came into the care of the Cattery in August this year.

He was rescued by an inspector as his owner was no longer able to care for him.

When he first came into the cattery, Jixxy was a shy and timid boy and it took several months for him to settle into cattery life.

However, with some time and patience he began to slowly come out of his shell.

Now Jixxy is settled, his loving and affectionate personality can shine and he has revealed himself to be a true lap cat. He has a very sweet personality and loves fuss.

jixxy - stapeley cats in cattery

Jixxy

Lee Stewart, RSPCA Stapeley Grange manager, said: “Through no fault of his own, we have found that Jixxy has been overlooked in his search for a new home.

“We would love to see him out of the cattery and in a new home in time for Christmas.”

Rupert is a black and white seven-year-old cat who was signed over into RSPCA care in September this year.

He is a gentle soul and hasn’t been brave enough to venture outside at the cattery.

He tends to stay in his bed and hide. However, as soon as the pen door opens he starts to purr, he loves attention and likes to play.

Lee added: “Poor Rupert is finding cattery life a little stressful and missing his home comforts.

“We would love him to find an experienced owner who would, no doubt, help him get his sparkle back.”

Rupert will need an adult only home and he would prefer to be the only cat in the house.

Lee added: “It’s our Christmas wish for these cats to find loving forever homes!”

If you think you could offer Jixxy or Rupert a loving home, contact RSPCA Stapeley Grange Cattery on [email protected] or 0300 123 0748.

To help support Stapeley, donate here

