1 day ago
Cheshire town centre police increase patrols over “spiking” fears
1 day ago
Nantwich Town appoint Gordon McKinnon as facilities director
2 days ago
Nantwich gym owner scoops Kettlebell World Championship gold
4 days ago
Hundreds of HS2 lorry journeys set to add to Nantwich traffic
4 days ago
Cheshire Police warning over courier fraud scammers targeting towns
Wingate Centre and Koala Pups launch charity Christmas jumper

in Charity news / Human Interest / News December 8, 2021
wingate staff with charity xmas jumpers

These novelty Christmas jumpers are helping raise vital funds for Wingate Children’s Centre in Wrenbury.

The Wingate Special Children’s Trust teamed up with Koala Pups to create two festive jumper designs that celebrate both Christmas and the charity.

The jumpers are now available in all sizes with all profits going directly to The Wingate Centre.

So this year you can look super cool and be supporting a local charity at the same time.

The Wingate Special Children’s Trust has been offering recreational and residential facilities of children and young adults with special education needs and disabilities for more than 30 years.

To order yours, visit Koala Pups

