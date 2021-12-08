Wingate Centre and Koala Pups launch charity Christmas jumper

These novelty Christmas jumpers are helping raise vital funds for Wingate Children’s Centre in Wrenbury.

The Wingate Special Children’s Trust teamed up with Koala Pups to create two festive jumper designs that celebrate both Christmas and the charity.

The jumpers are now available in all sizes with all profits going directly to The Wingate Centre.

So this year you can look super cool and be supporting a local charity at the same time.

The Wingate Special Children’s Trust has been offering recreational and residential facilities of children and young adults with special education needs and disabilities for more than 30 years.

To order yours, visit Koala Pups